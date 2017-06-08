Draymond Green has a special way of dismissing those who think differently than he does. Sometimes he simply laughs off the strong words of an NBA legend. Other times he directly addresses the media when they ask a question he doesn’t like.
Green understands what he’s saying and how his words can be taken out of context, but he was pretty clear when he responded to questions about Kevin Durant playing for the Warriors.
Some have suggested it’s unfair for Golden State to add one of the league’s best players after already dominating the NBA the past two seasons, but he was having none of that.
Its also a shot at Cleveland and how far over the cap they are and will be for awhile.
Warriors have an ‘unfair’ team that’s somehow cheaper than the underdog Cavs.
I can’t believe this “unfairness” bleat is still a thing.
• Why wouldn’t KD (or any other great player) go to a team where he had a great chance to win his first championship?
• Is there ANY team in the NBA that would decline to sign KD (or any other great player) because it would be “unfair” to the other teams?
• Go Dubs.