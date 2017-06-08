Getty Image

Draymond Green has a special way of dismissing those who think differently than he does. Sometimes he simply laughs off the strong words of an NBA legend. Other times he directly addresses the media when they ask a question he doesn’t like.

Green understands what he’s saying and how his words can be taken out of context, but he was pretty clear when he responded to questions about Kevin Durant playing for the Warriors.

Some have suggested it’s unfair for Golden State to add one of the league’s best players after already dominating the NBA the past two seasons, but he was having none of that.