Draymond Green And Paul George Are Living It Up In Vegas For Mayweather-McGregor

08.25.17 23 mins ago

Less than 30 hours remain until Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor get together in the ring in Las Vegas, and that means the two men gathered for the always entertaining weigh-in on Friday. There was, as you may imagine, plenty of action with the fighters jawing, but there were also a couple of (very) noteworthy spectators in attendance for the festivities.

Draymond Green and Paul George captured their attendance in video form, and in short, it is pretty clear who they are supporting in the rings.

It doesn’t exactly come as a surprise that Green would be backing Mayweather given the way that he and McGregor went at it on Instagram just a few weeks ago. More than anything, though, it seems as if both NBA stars are simply enjoying themselves in America’s adult playground this weekend.

Oh, and Green is wearing a shirt that any fan of The Sandlot would appreciate, just to make things even better for his Friday.

Regardless of who fans are rooting for in the ring, the Mayweather-McGregor battle has become one of the biggest sporting spectacles in recent memory. Let’s just say it would be a surprise if Draymond Green and Paul George were alone among prominent athletes taking it all in over the weekend.

