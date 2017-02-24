Draymond Green Unloaded On Paul Pierce Mid-Game For Going On A ‘Farewell Tour’

#Draymond Green #Los Angeles Clippers
02.23.17 2 hours ago

Draymond Green will talk trash to just about anyone on the planet and, on Thursday evening, the NBA world found out that Paul Pierce was definitely not the exception to the rule. In fact, it took Green less than 60 seconds of game time to tee off on Pierce.

Amusingly, Pierce wasn’t even in the game at the time, with Green lobbing a verbal grenade in his direction as Blake Griffin stepped to the free throw line for the Los Angeles Clippers. Green can be heard saying that Pierce is “chasing that farewell tour,” which was quickly followed up with the assertion that fans “don’t love (him) like that” before doubling down on the same statement again. Additionally, Green compared Pierce’s farewell tour to the one Kobe Bryant went on last year, saying “you thought you was Kobe.”

This is, of course, some vile trash talk and the fact that Pierce wasn’t even involved in the game at the time is kind of jarring. In the same breath, Green’s entire persona is based on being unafraid to go after anyone and everyone and a future Hall of Fame player that happens to be sitting on the bench for a rival team is a perfect target in that regard. Draymond Green cares not for politeness and Paul Pierce is simply his latest victim.

TOPICS#Draymond Green#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLos Angeles ClippersPAUL PIERCE

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP