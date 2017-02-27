Getty Image

By now, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who doesn’t believe in the seemingly limitless potential of Joel Embiid . While he is currently sidelined with a knee injury , Embiid has captivated basketball fans throughout his rookie season.

Barring something unforeseen, Embiid will be sidelined during Philadelphia’s game against Golden State on Monday night. It’s a shame, because while the Sixers could surprise everyone and beat the Warriors, watching Embiid try to do everything in his power to take down his the best team in the NBA would be awesome.

Draymond Green is either really happy or really upset that Embiid will be out, because Golden State’s do-everything forward thinks the sky’s the limit for Philadelphia’s center.

Draymond Green on Joel Embiid: "He's got a chance to be really f—ing good." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 27, 2017

Golden State and Philadelphia have not played yet this year, so we haven’t seen what Embiid can do against the reigning Western Conference champs. But the last time we saw him on the court, Embiid had a massive night against another team at the top of the conference – he threw down 32 points in 28 minutes against Houston on Jan. 27, and in addition, he had seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Watching Embiid and Green throw down would have been really cool. Oh well, hopefully we’re able to see this on March 14 when the two teams face off again.