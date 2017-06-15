Draymond Green Admitted ‘I’m Petty’ When Asked About His T-Shirt Trolling The Cavs

The Warriors held their championship parade on Thursday to celebrate their second title in three years, and after the Cavaliers poked fun at Golden State last year — namely with LeBron James’ “Ultimate Warriors” shirt — you knew the Warriors would have some fun at the Cavs expense in their celebration.

Naturally, it was Draymond Green that came out trolling the Cavaliers with his T-shirt that simply said “Quickie” and the Larry O’Brien trophy with the Q in the style of the Quicken Loans logo (the title sponsor of the Cavs’ arena). It was a beautiful bit of pettiness from Green, who basked in the glow of his second championship victory.

