The Warriors held their championship parade on Thursday to celebrate their second title in three years, and after the Cavaliers poked fun at Golden State last year — namely with LeBron James’ “Ultimate Warriors” shirt — you knew the Warriors would have some fun at the Cavs expense in their celebration.

Naturally, it was Draymond Green that came out trolling the Cavaliers with his T-shirt that simply said “Quickie” and the Larry O’Brien trophy with the Q in the style of the Quicken Loans logo (the title sponsor of the Cavs’ arena). It was a beautiful bit of pettiness from Green, who basked in the glow of his second championship victory.