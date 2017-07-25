Getty Image

Draymond Green‘s celebration of his second championship in three years has been cut short by a lawsuit being brought against him that alleges he is a “bully,” but Green seems ready to defended himself and said he will clear up any “misinformation” attached to the case. The Golden State Warriors star has been accused of assault by two people — Jermaine Edmondson and Bianca Williams — who have joined a lawsuit against Green that was made public earlier this week.

NBA Bay Area offered more details about the incident: