Draymond Green is a noted conversationalist, and his in-game dialogues with opposing players can sometimes go a little overboard. At least that was the argument among many critics after he unleashed a hot verbal torrent on Paul Pierce in a game against the Clippers last week.

First, Pierce wasn’t even in the game, and second, some found of the nature of his insults to be beyond the pale of normal trash talk. In the video, you can hear Green taunting Pierce for not getting treated to a Kobe-style retirement tour as his career comes to a close. Pierce – also a notorious motormouth – plucked the low-hanging fruit and fired back at Green via Twitter later with a fail-safe 3-1 lead taunt.

Things had been relatively quiet on that front for the past few days, but we should’ve known Green wasn’t about to let it die. In his Uninterrupted podcast “Dray Day with Draymond Green and Marcus Thornton III,” the Warriors All-Star finally revealed what Pierce said initially to set him off, then proceeded to rail on him some more.