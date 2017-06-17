Andrew Ho

Immediately after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors continued to celebrate their second championship in three years by hanging with Adam Duritz of the Counting Crows at Harlot Nightclub in San Francisco. The champagne was flowing quite freely that night, but not wanting the good times to come to an end, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, JaVale McGee, Ian Clark, and Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown hit up Grand nightclub in San Francisco on Wednesday to continue their championship celebration.

That’s right: Mike Brown went to the club with several members of the Warriors. And as you can see from the picture above, Brown got turnt just like the rest of the Warriors thanks to bottles and bottles of their champagne of choice, Luc Belaire. The Warriors even incorporated two 15-liter “Nebuchadnezzar” bottles of Belaire Rare Rose, which are worth over $12,000, into their festivities.

Andew Ho

The Warriors mainly drank out of one of those giant “Nebuchadnezzar” bottles because Green took the other and sprayed everyone in his vicinity with it.