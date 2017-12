Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors knew they would be shorthanded in Charlotte on Wednesday night after Steph Curry was ruled out for at least the next two weeks with a sprained ankle he suffered on Monday night.

Joining Curry on the inactive list for Wednesday night will be All-Star center Draymond Green, who was listed as “questionable” on Tuesday’s injury report with shoulder soreness. The Warriors made his absence from the game official on Wednesday evening.