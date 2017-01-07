Draymond Green wasn’t happy on the court during Golden State‘s fourth quarter collapse Friday night, but he said he was happy afterwards.

Green had a bit of a meltdown in crunch time of a game in which the NBA’s best team blew a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter in an overtime game Memphis would eventually win. Draymond was visibly upset off the ball while Golden State nursed a two-point lead with less than 40 seconds to play, gesturing wildly and yelling as Kevin Durant ran the play.

Draymond's wild gesticulations through two possessions. pic.twitter.com/S1RTvXGvU8 — Andrew Han (@andrewthehan) January 7, 2017

Durant pulled up for a three at the top of the arc and missed, leaving Green motionless with his hands on his knees as Memphis rebounded and called timeout. The Grizzlies tied the game and forced overtime. Green and Durant then had an animated discussion about Golden State’s offensive sets.