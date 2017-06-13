Getty Image

After sealing their second NBA Finals in three years on Monday night, the Golden State Warriors were probably partying hard. It’s typical that championship winning teams celebrate their accomplishment, and we usually hear of players taking days or weeks off to vacation and get away from the game after such a long season.

For Draymond Green, that clearly isn’t happening. After an incredible NBA season and playoffs, Green struggled in the Finals compared to the unique standard that he’s set for himself. Maybe that’s why he’s back in the gym not even a day after winning his second ring.