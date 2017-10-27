Draymond Green Called Bob McNair’s ‘Prison’ Comment ‘Donald-Sterling-Esque’

Draymond Green isn’t a fan of Bob McNair’s inappropriate prison analogy about NFL players protesting police brutality against people of color.

The Golden State Warriors forward posted on Instagram on Friday, ripping the Houston Texans owner for his “Donald Sterling-esque” comments that were published Friday in an ESPN piece about meetings between NFL owners and players regarding the anthem protests that swept through the league earlier this season.

McNair has since apologized for saying “we can’t have the inmates running the prison,” both at the meeting where he said it and later with a public apology on Friday. But that wasn’t enough for many, including Green, who posted an image of his quote in a headline with a blistering comment about the owner’s words.

