Picking Our Ultimate Dream Teams For The New 3-On-3 League

Basketball fans got a wonderful piece of news on Tuesday. According to The Vertical, Allen Iverson is going to join Ice Cube’s new 3-on-3 basketball league, BIG3. Iverson will join as a player/coach along with a handful of other ex-players: Chauncey Billups, Stephen Jackson, Rashard Lewis, Kenyon Martin, Jermaine O’Neal, and Jason Williams. Although Michael Jordan isn’t having any part of it, according to Iverson.

This league is going to rule. It is a collection of basketball players we enjoyed watching in their heyday playing half-court 3-on-3, what could possibly be more fun than that?

Well, one thing: what if we got to make up the teams? What if Ice Cube came to us and gave members of our staff the opportunity to make their dream BIG3 squads? We decided to discuss, and let’s just say most of us are psyched that Iverson is joining the league.