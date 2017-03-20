The Internet Exploded After Duke’s Wild Exit From The NCAA Tournament

Getty Image

There are plenty of Duke basketball fans in the world. However, if you aren’t a Duke basketball fan, you really aren’t a Duke basketball fan. Mike Krzyzewski’s team has garnered a reputation for divisiveness among sports fans and, every time the Blue Devils lose on a national stage, the internet erupts with split reactions.

On Sunday, No. 2 seed Duke suffered a big-time upset at the hands of the No. 7 seed South Carolina Gamecocks and that provided their exit from the 2017 NCAA Tournament. As the game came to a close and it became clear that the favorites were going down, the takes flowed with haste and beauty.

An important thing to remember is that in these troubling, divided times we can still come together over Duke losing. Let the healing begin — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) March 20, 2017

South Carolina doing a full-court dunk line on Duke for 90 seconds 😍😍😍😍 — AlternativeSB51champ (@JasonKirkSBN) March 20, 2017

Every Duke fan rn pic.twitter.com/9xpuBAj05J — drayton angela (@draytonsiegling) March 20, 2017