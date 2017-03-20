Rachel DeMita On UPROXX | March Madness

The Internet Exploded After Duke’s Wild Exit From The NCAA Tournament

#NCAA Tournament 2017
03.19.17 53 mins ago

Getty Image

There are plenty of Duke basketball fans in the world. However, if you aren’t a Duke basketball fan, you really aren’t a Duke basketball fan. Mike Krzyzewski’s team has garnered a reputation for divisiveness among sports fans and, every time the Blue Devils lose on a national stage, the internet erupts with split reactions.

On Sunday, No. 2 seed Duke suffered a big-time upset at the hands of the No. 7 seed South Carolina Gamecocks and that provided their exit from the 2017 NCAA Tournament. As the game came to a close and it became clear that the favorites were going down, the takes flowed with haste and beauty.

