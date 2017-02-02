This Former NBA Player In Europe Had One Of The Worst Dunk Attempts Ever

02.02.17 1 hour ago

Good intentions… 😂😂

A video posted by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on

Former Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics forward Luigi Datome is now playing for Fenerbahçe in Europe, and he has provided us with one of the all time worst dunk attempts ever.

Datome drove the baseline against CSKA Moscow on Thursday and cocked back on his way to the hoop in an effort to dunk on a couple defenders. The problem was he was too far under the basket when he jumped, and he ended up running the ball into the side of the backboard.

Just, watch it again.

And maybe one more time for good measure.

TAGS#DunkCamFAIL

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 9 hours ago 3 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP