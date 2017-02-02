Good intentions… 😂😂 A video posted by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on Feb 2, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

Former Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics forward Luigi Datome is now playing for Fenerbahçe in Europe, and he has provided us with one of the all time worst dunk attempts ever.

Datome drove the baseline against CSKA Moscow on Thursday and cocked back on his way to the hoop in an effort to dunk on a couple defenders. The problem was he was too far under the basket when he jumped, and he ended up running the ball into the side of the backboard.

Just, watch it again.

And maybe one more time for good measure.