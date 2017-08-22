Dwyane Wade’s Kids Have Left Chicago To Go To School In South Florida

Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls probably aren’t going to be very good in 2017-2018 and that makes things very interesting for Dwyane Wade. The future Hall of Fame guard opted in to a massive deal with Chicago for obvious reasons but that decision was made before the realization that the Bulls were likely bound for the lottery.

As a result, there has been plenty of speculation that the organization could provide Wade with a parachute in the form of a buyout in the near future and, now, there is some more fuel for that fire. In short, there is a report circulating that Wade’s children have moved back to Florida for school rather than staying put in Chicago.