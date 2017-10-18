Getty Image

When it comes to fashion, there are a few rules: Never wear white after labor day, don’t contrast too many colors, and don’t wear double denim. Granted, there are a few NBA players who skirt these rules and do it with style (Russell Westbrook, we’re looking at you), and there are players who are better off going to Brooks Brothers.

Dwight Howard fits into the latter category, as thanks to the Charlotte Hornets PR team, we got a sneak peek at whatever Dwight decided to wear before Wednesday’s game in Detroit. At first glance it looks like Dwight is embracing his country roots with some double denim that looks straight out of a bad 1980s music video or a cheesy B-movie.