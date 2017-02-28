Top 5 NBA Dynasties

Dwight Howard Got Ejected After Picking Up A Technical For Dunking And Hanging On The Rim

02.27.17 1 hour ago

CSN

Emotions ran really high on Monday night during Atlanta’s game in Boston. Things got so bad that Dwight Howard got ejected for … well, let’s just say people have done a lot more than this and gotten away without a technical.

Earlier on in the game, Howard and Celtics big man Al Horford got into it after Horford fouled the Hawks’ center. Howard went up for a layup, Horford dragged him down by his arm, and after he got up, some jawing happened because Howard shoved Horford.

