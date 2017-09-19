Dwight Howard Explained How Everything Went Wrong In L.A. And Houston

Getty Image

Once one of the NBA’s most dominant players, Dwight Howard is in Charlotte looking to revitalize his career after bottoming out in Houston and Atlanta in recent years. Howard’s fall from grace can be traced back to his decision to push his way out of Orlando in an effort to get to a major market like Brooklyn or Los Angeles.

Eventually, he ended up with the Lakers where he famously clashed with Kobe Bryant in his one year in L.A., before moving on to Houston, where his decline continued until he was but a shell of his former self. The trade to Los Angeles and subsequent labrum injury combined to sap Howard of any and all confidence in his game, and in a new, much brighter spotlight he wilted.

As Howard told Sports Illustrated‘s Lee Jenkins recently, he found himself lost and not trusting his own game. Howard grasped at straws, trying to mimic anyone and everyone, from Shaq to Kobe to Wilt, but could never figure out what he was supposed to be on a new team and in a rapidly changing NBA.