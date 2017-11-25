The NBA Gave Dwight Howard His Second Fine This Season For An Obscene Gesture

Dwight Howard continues to lose money for gestures he makes at away crowds. For the second time in less than a month, the Charlotte Hornets center was fined on for an obscene gesture he made during a game.

This time, Howard was fined $35,000 after a gesture he made with 4:25 left in the second quarter of Charlotte’s 100-99 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday night. The NBA announced the fine on Saturday. With the score tied at 46, Howard motioned to his mouth as he was backpedaling on the floor.

It’s not the first time Howard has been fined for a lewd gesture this season. He gave a crotch chop to Timberwolves fans during a game earlier in November. That fine cost him a cool $25,000, so this fine will cost him another 10 grand, probably because he’s a repeat offender and also because it’s a gesture that’s difficult to describe if you work for a family website.

But here’s the obscene gesture, if you need it. Be warned that it is very much not safe for work.

