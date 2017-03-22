Getty Image

Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are the talk of the NBA world this week thanks to an extensive deep dive from Baxter Holmes of ESPN. Frankly, the underworld of NBA food is a vastly under-covered part of the lifestyle that the league’s players enjoy and the piece is full of wildly intriguing tidbits that provide a window into what professional basketball players put into their body on a regular basis.

Perhaps the most mind-blowing tale, though, revolves around current Atlanta Hawks center and former All-Star Dwight Howard. Once the most dominant big man in the league while starring for the Orlando Magic, Howard encountered something of a road block facilitated by injury as he moved to the Los Angeles Lakers and things weren’t going swimmingly for him during the 2012-2013 season. While some of that could certainly be tied to a back surgery in April 2012, Howard also reportedly had a major sugar addiction that is, frankly, unbelievable.

The piece goes into great detail with regard to Howard’s issue, including the fact that the team’s nutrition believed it could be causing a major nerve issue.