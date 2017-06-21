The Atlanta Hawks Are Sending Dwight Howard To The Charlotte Hornets

06.20.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

Dwight Howard will play for a team in the NBA’s Southeast Division next season. The catch is that it won’t be for the Atlanta Hawks. Instead, Howard is getting sent slightly farther north, as the former All-NBA center has been traded to the Charlotte Hornets. The news was first broken by Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated.

The news was confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, who was able to expand on the deal a little. In addition to Howard, Charlotte will receive the No. 31 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. On the flip side, Atlanta is getting Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli, and the draft’s 41st selection.

