Dwight Howard’s Hawks Teammates Were ‘Screaming In Jubilation’ When He Got Traded

09.26.17 28 mins ago

Getty Image

The tragic irony of Dwight Howard‘s life is that he so desperately wants to be liked among his peers and among NBA fans that the stench of this desperation and the aura of trying too hard is precisely what turns so many people off. It’s an even greater tragedy that he still can’t seem to recognize it.

Instead, Howard remains willfully oblivious to his plight. After each failed experiment – of which there have now been no fewer than four in the past five years – he defaults to pointing the finger at the people and the circumstances, stubbornly assigning blame anywhere and everywhere besides the person at the center of it all.

His most recent interlude in Atlanta was supposed to not only be a homecoming of sorts, but an opportunity to resurrect a once-promising career by demonstrating a willingness to evolve his game. But the Hawks opted to pull the plug after a disappointing season, and now reports are emerging that it was in no small part due to Howard’s ongoing inability to accept a reduced role and all the interpersonal turmoil that follows him everywhere he goes.

