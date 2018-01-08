Getty Image

Last season, the NBA implemented key changes to the All-Star game voting process, specifically how starters are selected, so that it’s no longer strictly under the purview of the fans. Instead, fans now account for 50 percent of the vote, while players and the media divide the other half between them.

This allowed players to impact the vote in two ways. First by way of their own vote and also by way of the Twitter vote, which counts towards the fan vote. Players took advantage of this as role guys tried to vote themselves in, and it also offered Joel Embiid a whole new avenue for both self-promotion and pettiness. After Heat center Hassan Whiteside lodged complaints about those very issues – which was obviously a dig at Embiid – Embiid sarcastically cast a vote his way.

Tony Allen took it to its logical extreme last season by basically voting for all of his teammates, including James Ennis, which, no offense to Ennis, is just a hilariously ridiculous thing to do. Dwyane Wade got in on the action on Sunday in a mini All-Star voting tweetstorm, although most of his selections – while unquestionably nepotistic – were significantly more justifiably than Allen’s.