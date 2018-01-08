Dwyane Wade Is Rocking The Vote On Twitter To Get His Buddies In The All-Star Game

#Dwyane Wade #LeBron James #NBA All Star Game #Chris Paul #Carmelo Anthony
01.07.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Last season, the NBA implemented key changes to the All-Star game voting process, specifically how starters are selected, so that it’s no longer strictly under the purview of the fans. Instead, fans now account for 50 percent of the vote, while players and the media divide the other half between them.

This allowed players to impact the vote in two ways. First by way of their own vote and also by way of the Twitter vote, which counts towards the fan vote. Players took advantage of this as role guys tried to vote themselves in, and it also offered Joel Embiid a whole new avenue for both self-promotion and pettiness. After Heat center Hassan Whiteside lodged complaints about those very issues – which was obviously a dig at Embiid – Embiid sarcastically cast a vote his way.

Tony Allen took it to its logical extreme last season by basically voting for all of his teammates, including James Ennis, which, no offense to Ennis, is just a hilariously ridiculous thing to do. Dwyane Wade got in on the action on Sunday in a mini All-Star voting tweetstorm, although most of his selections – while unquestionably nepotistic – were significantly more justifiably than Allen’s.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James#NBA All Star Game#Chris Paul#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYChris PaulDWYANE WADELeBron JamesNBA ALL-STAR GAME

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 4 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP