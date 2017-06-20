The Chicago Bulls have been reportedly fielding calls over the past few days from a variety of teams inquiring about a trade for star Jimmy Butler. We’ve heard rumors that the Timberwolves are interested in Butler, as are the Cavaliers, Celtics, and possibly Suns (although most anticipate Phoenix being a third team in a trade).
The uncertainty surrounding Butler’s future with the Bulls means the entire team is in limbo waiting to find out if they will, once again, be making a push for a playoff spot in the East, or if the rebuilding process will begin in earnest in 2017-18. Whatever the decision is that the Bulls make regarding Butler, it won’t have much impact on Dwyane Wade’s impending decision.
The veteran shooting guard has a $24 million player option he has to decide on by June 27, and ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports that, no matter what happens with Butler, he’s likely to pick it up.
