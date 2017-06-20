Dwyane Wade Reportedly Plans To Pick Up His Bulls Option Whether Jimmy Butler’s There Or Not

06.20.17 43 mins ago

Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls have been reportedly fielding calls over the past few days from a variety of teams inquiring about a trade for star Jimmy Butler. We’ve heard rumors that the Timberwolves are interested in Butler, as are the Cavaliers, Celtics, and possibly Suns (although most anticipate Phoenix being a third team in a trade).

The uncertainty surrounding Butler’s future with the Bulls means the entire team is in limbo waiting to find out if they will, once again, be making a push for a playoff spot in the East, or if the rebuilding process will begin in earnest in 2017-18. Whatever the decision is that the Bulls make regarding Butler, it won’t have much impact on Dwyane Wade’s impending decision.

The veteran shooting guard has a $24 million player option he has to decide on by June 27, and ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports that, no matter what happens with Butler, he’s likely to pick it up.

