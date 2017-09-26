Dwyane Wade Signing With The Cavs Might Be Good News For Another Championship-Seeking Cleveland Team

09.26.17 52 mins ago

Getty Image

Within a matter of days, future Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade executed a buyout with arguably the worst team in the NBA and was able to join one of the best teams in the league. His decision to desert the Chicago Bulls in favor of the Cleveland Cavaliers makes a ton of basketball sense and, to illustrate just how much Wade wanted to make the move, he left approximately $8 million on the table to do it.

There is an entire conversation to be had as to whether Wade will positively impact the Cavs in attempting to chase down the Golden State Warriors and, frankly, there will be plenty of time for that. With that said, there is another trend that Cleveland sports fans are quite interested in and it has to do with another team from the city.

Back in November, Wade brought to line a potentially coincidental alignment between his arrival in a city and that city’s baseball team bringing home World Series glory.

