Dwyane Wade Is A Cav Now But Wants To ‘Retire In A Miami Heat Jersey’

09.28.17 21 mins ago

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade has signed a 1-year, $2.3 million deal with the Cavaliers after working out a buyout with the Bulls. The three-time champion will make at least one more run at a title alongside his good friend LeBron James, with whom he won two titles in Miami.

Wade chose the Cavs over a number of suitors, as the Spurs, Thunder, and Heat were all reportedly trying to land the free agent shooting guard. Miami’s interest was appealing to Wade’s sentimental side, as the Heat hoped for a quick reunion after a somewhat sloppy breakup a year ago.

Wade looked at Miami’s current roster and saw them as a team that needed him next year, which is why he chose to go with his old teammate rather than his old team. The Cavs were at once a contender and a team with a hole at shooting guard, whereas the Heat have a young core locked up for many years in the backcourt. While it won’t be this season, Wade knows that one day he’s going to be back in a Heat uniform.

