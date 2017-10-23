Dwyane Wade And The Cavs Have Decided It’s Best If He Comes Off The Bench

The Cavaliers are 2-1 to start the season, but after getting trounced by the Magic at home there were some questions to be answered about Cleveland, particularly with regards to its rotations.

Dwyane Wade was handed the starting two-guard spot when he arrived in Cleveland after being bought out by the Bulls, leaving J.R. Smith as part of the bench unit for the first time since he joined the Cavs. The decision was a curious one, as Wade didn’t seem to really fit the need of the starting lineup for the Cavs.

Smith himself questioned the move, noting he couldn’t figure out who was going to shoot threes in a lineup with Wade and Derrick Rose (now Jose Calderon) in the backcourt. Wade’s relationship with LeBron James made for a tricky spot for Tyronn Lue, who may very well have seen the problems coming for Cleveland’s starting unit with regards to spacing and backcourt defense with Wade in it. This season is all about trying to get James to stay in town, so keeping James happy by letting him play with Wade as part of the starting unit was clearly part of the decision making process here.

