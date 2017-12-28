Dwyane Wade Worries About ‘Slippage’ With The Cavs In Their Recent Skid

12.28.17 1 hour ago

The Cavaliers put to rest concerns about their early season struggles with a 13-game winning streak and a run of 18 wins in 19 games from November to December. Cleveland looked like the team we expected them to be entering the season, with LeBron James playing at an MVP caliber level and the veterans around him offering support.

On Wednesday, the Cavs lost to the Kings for their third loss in the last four games since their great run and they suddenly don’t look quite right. The offense isn’t humming along nearly as well, as evidenced by their 92 and 95-point outings in the last two games, but there’s little reason to panic over a rough stretch.

While it’s not time to fire up the thinkpieces about “What’s wrong with the Cavs?,” those in the Cavs locker room want to figure out how to right the ship before things get any worse. Dwyane Wade, whose move to the bench was a catalyst for the Cleveland run, worries about some “slippage” from the Cavs and how sometimes during a winning streak teams can lose focus.

