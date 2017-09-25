Dwyane Wade Says If The Bulls Didn’t Collapse In The Playoffs He Might Still Be In Chicago

#Dwyane Wade #Chicago Bulls #Boston Celtics
09.25.17 15 mins ago

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade and the Bulls agreed to a buyout on Sunday night, with the veteran guard giving back $8 million of his near $24 million salary and Chicago letting him become a free agent to sign with a contender. While mutually beneficial to both sides, the move ends a strange one year return to his hometown for Wade that did not go anything like he or the Bulls had hoped.

Wade became quick friends with Jimmy Butler and played pretty well, averaging 18.3 points per game, but the supporting cast, namely the young Bulls, did not gel nearly as well with the veteran. However, despite the at times rocky locker room experience of the last year, Wade firmly believes this could have gone down differently.

In speaking with K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, Wade explained that if Rajon Rondo’s injury and the Bulls’ subsequent playoff collapse never happen, he’d likely still be a member of the Bulls, insinuating that Butler might also still be around.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#Chicago Bulls#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCHICAGO BULLSDWYANE WADERAJON RONDO

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 6 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP