Dwyane Wade Is Expected To Be Bought Out By The Bulls In The Near Future

08.16.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls have fully entered rebuilding mode after trading Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and a pick swap in this past draft. Chicago’s roster is depleted of quality veterans with one very notable exception.

Dwyane Wade opted in to his $24 million player option this summer, which came as little surprise considering the veteran shooting guard had sacrificed so much in the past with his salary in Miami and was not going to get near that much on a new deal. Wade was well within his right to opt in and the Bulls were the ones that gave him that option, but he certainly doesn’t fit in with what Chicago wants to do.

The Bulls are going to focus on developing young talent, trying to get more quality young talent (which is a kind way of saying tanking), and hoping Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn reach their full potential. Meanwhile, Wade would prefer to play for a contender next year, but doesn’t seem too willing to sacrifice money for that at this point — and why should he, considering he has three rings. So, he and the Bulls remain at a bit of an impasse, but that could come to an end soon.

