Dwyane Wade Has Very Good Reasons For Returning To The Bulls This Fall

06.21.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The fate of Jimmy Butler remains unclear as the NBA Draft grows near, but at least one Chicago Bulls star will return this fall. Butler’s trade rumors continue to swirl, but on Tuesday Dwyane Wade confirmed that he will pick up his player option for 2017 and return to the Bulls.

Wade’s decision to stay in Chicago was first reported amid rumors that the Cavaliers would like to acquire Butler from the Bulls. With all the uncertainty surrounding that some found it strange that Wade would commit to a Chicago team that may not be as competitive in the East next season. But Wade didn’t seem too concerned about that.

Wade was asked by David Aldridge about picking up his player option despite what might be a rebuild looming for the Bulls, and his answer didn’t disappoint.

Around The Web

TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDWYANE WADEJIMMY BUTLER

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 5 days ago 15 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 5 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 6 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP