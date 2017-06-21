Dwyane Wade Has Very Good Reasons For Returning To The Bulls This Fall

Getty Image

The fate of Jimmy Butler remains unclear as the NBA Draft grows near, but at least one Chicago Bulls star will return this fall. Butler’s trade rumors continue to swirl, but on Tuesday Dwyane Wade confirmed that he will pick up his player option for 2017 and return to the Bulls.

Wade’s decision to stay in Chicago was first reported amid rumors that the Cavaliers would like to acquire Butler from the Bulls. With all the uncertainty surrounding that some found it strange that Wade would commit to a Chicago team that may not be as competitive in the East next season. But Wade didn’t seem too concerned about that.

Wade was asked by David Aldridge about picking up his player option despite what might be a rebuild looming for the Bulls, and his answer didn’t disappoint.