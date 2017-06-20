Getty Image

The Bulls might want to begin rebuilding this coming season, as they have been working tirelessly to get the best possible deal for star Jimmy Butler on the trade market. But Chicago will at least have one significant veteran presence still on the roster for next season.

According to Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago, Dwyane Wade has alerted the Bulls that he is picking up his $24 million player option to return for the 2017-18 season.

Wade was reportedly leaning towards picking up the option over the past few days despite the seemingly inevitable trade of Butler and the impending rebuild that will follow that move. However, for a player that took salary cuts in Miami to make the Big 3 a possibility for the Heat, Wade realizes that he won’t get more than this on the open market and it’s time for him to collect his checks while he can.

This also sets Wade up to hit free agency next summer alongside his good buddy LeBron James and possibly Carmelo Anthony go on the market as well, depending on what Melo does with his early termination option, meaning they could try to find a team willing to bring all of them in for an old man super team of sorts.