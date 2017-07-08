Dwyane Wade And Chris Paul Were Blown Away By James Harden’s Massive New Deal

07.08.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

James Harden interrupted Day 2 of Las Vegas Summer League by signing the largest contract in NBA history, and the basketball world took notice. Harden signed a contract extension worth a reported $228 million that will keep him in Houston until 2023. The deal bests Stephen Curry’s $201 million deal he signed just days earlier, which at the time was the largest deal in the Association’s history.

The big payday was cause for celebration for Harden, but also for some NBA stars. New teammate Chris Paul tweeted out a photo of Harden to send his congratulations and crack a quick joke.

Around The Web

TAGSChris PaulDWYANE WADEHouston RocketsJAMES HARDEN

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 2 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 5 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 5 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 5 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP