James Harden interrupted Day 2 of Las Vegas Summer League by signing the largest contract in NBA history, and the basketball world took notice. Harden signed a contract extension worth a reported $228 million that will keep him in Houston until 2023. The deal bests Stephen Curry’s $201 million deal he signed just days earlier, which at the time was the largest deal in the Association’s history.

The big payday was cause for celebration for Harden, but also for some NBA stars. New teammate Chris Paul tweeted out a photo of Harden to send his congratulations and crack a quick joke.