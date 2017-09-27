Dwyane Wade Will Not Be Wearing Kyrie Irving’s Old Number In Cleveland

#Dwyane Wade #Cleveland Cavaliers
09.27.17 58 mins ago

Getty Image

When it started becoming clear that Dwyane Wade would be signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers — as he did officially on Wednesday evening — one of the major questions people had was what number the veteran shooting guard would wear.

Wade has always worn the No. 3 in the NBA, both in Miami and Chicago, but recently acquired point guard Isaiah Thomas already claimed the No. 3 this summer. Seeing Wade in a double-digit number would be especially weird, so it was generally assumed he’d be in something between 1-9.

The No. 2 was recently freed up by Kyrie Irving’s departure, and it would’ve been a delicious little bit of pettiness for LeBron’s best friend to step in and take Irving’s old number a month after he left. However, it was announced on Wednesday night by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that those hoping for the petty wars to escalate between the Cavs and Kyrie wouldn’t be rewarded, as Wade will rock the No. 9, his national team number, forcing rookie Cedi Osman to find a new number.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDWYANE WADEKYRIE IRVING

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP