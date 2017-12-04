Dwyane Wade Thinks Someone Else On The Cavs Is More Deserving Of Sixth Man Award Hype

#NBA Jumpstart #Dwyane Wade #Cleveland Cavaliers
12.04.17 2 hours ago

Dwyane Wade got off to a rocky start to his Cavaliers’ tenure, but has hit his stride (along with the rest of the team) since being moved to the second unit. Wade is averaging 11.4 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game on the season (12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists as a member of the second unit).

Wade’s play off the bench for Cleveland has earned him some chatter for the Sixth Man of the Year Award. That award tends to be given to the player that comes off the bench and scores the most points (or, the one that does so for a quality team), as evidenced by the dominance of scorers like Jamal Crawford, Lou Williams, Eric Gordon, and J.R. Smith in recent years.

It’s hard to judge the Sixth Man race this early, but Wade certainly will find himself on the short list if his play continues as it has — and if LeBron James continues talking about him as a leading candidate. While LeBron is driving the Sixth Man Award bandwagon for Wade, Dwyane himself isn’t ready to accept that kind of individual praise.

