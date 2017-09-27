‘NBA 2K18’ Has Our First Look At Dwyane Wade In A Cavs Uniform

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade is headed to Cleveland to join forces with his long-time friend and former teammate LeBron James. Wade chose the Cavaliers and their 1-year, $2.3 million offer on Tuesday after considering three other teams following his buyout agreement with Chicago.

No one was surprised by Wade ending up with LeBron and the Cavs, as their friendship is well known and it wasn’t a very well kept secret that the two wanted to reunite should Wade be able to reach a buyout with the Bulls. Wade’s signing has yet to be made officially official with a press conference, but it’s been official enough that James spoke excitedly about the signing after practice on Wednesday.

While we wait for the official release and press conference to come out — including the very interesting question of what number Wade will choose, being that Isaiah Thomas has the No. 3 — the good folks at NBA 2K18 dropped the first look at the virtual Wade in his new Cavaliers threads.