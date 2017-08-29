Getty Image

The future is unwritten for Dwyane Wade, other than some loose dinner plans. The Chicago Bulls guard doesn’t know where he’ll be playing next season. He may not even know by December. He’ll almost certainly start the season in Chicago, of course, but with a buyout looming there’s no telling what happens to him if the Bulls push the eject button on his tenure in Chicago.

The heavy rumors of late say he’ll rejoin former Miami Heat teammate LeBron James, this time in Cleveland. That reunion won’t come until Wade gets a buyout, though, and that might not happen for some time. That doesn’t mean he won’t get asked about it at every turn.

TMZ caught up with Wade at the airport after a vacation, and he was asked about whether he’ll “join” LeBron in Cleveland. Wade obviously deflected the question, but he did mention that he’s got plans to meet up with James at some point in the future.