Getty Image

Dwyane Wade is officially a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and that means it’s time for Wade to say goodbye to Chicago. The guard cleared waivers at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and a 1-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers was quickly reported that evening.

Shortly after the transaction, Wade posted a three-paragraph note about the decision to leave Chicago and his joining LeBron James in Cleveland to try and win a third championship with his “brother.”

Wade said that he and the Bulls were going in “different direction” and that playing for a rebuilding team isn’t right for him at this point in his career.