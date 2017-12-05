Dwyane Wade Doesn’t Want His Role To Change When Isaiah Thomas Comes Back

12.05.17 1 hour ago

Early in the season, at the height of the Cavaliers’ struggles, there was a raging debate in the Cavs organization about the starting lineup, particularly involving the shooting guard spot. Dwyane Wade was starting and J.R. Smith was coming off of the bench, leaving an imbalance in terms of shooting on the first unit and on-ball creativity on the second.

Once Derrick Rose went down with an ankle injury, the Cavs were all but forced to remedy the situation by shuffling Wade into the backup point guard role. Since then, Wade has flourished, seeing his per game averages and efficiency take a significant jump and the Cavs have, likewise, benefitted from the move. After a rocky stretch early in Wade’s move to the bench, which included the veteran taking a shot at the starting unit, the Cavaliers have ripped off 12 straight wins.

Cleveland has hit its stride in recent weeks, but Isaiah Thomas is nearing his return (mid-December was the most recent target date) and that could mean another lineup shuffle to incorporate their All-Star guard. Thomas will surely take the starting point guard spot for the Cavs and give Cleveland a greater on-ball threat and some added pop shooting from three-point range.

