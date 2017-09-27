The thirst for minor Internet celebrity can make people do many different things. One popular thing to do when a notable player leaves your team is to burn their jersey. It’s a showing of displeasure for the name on the jersey and the person who abandoned your favorite team.

Jersey burning has gotten a load of attention this offseason, with folks burning Markelle Fultz’s Boston Celtics jersey before the poor dude ever even got drafted by the team. Isaiah Thomas got his Celtics jersey burned when he was part of the Kyrie Irving trade, leading LeBron James to criticize fans who burn jerseys.

But there’s also been a good amount of making fun of silly fans who burn jerseys. In fact, one fan decided he had to do something after Wade’s contract was bought out by the Bulls and he later signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.