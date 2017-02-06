Dwyane Wade Didn’t Realize He Knew Lady Gaga Songs Until She Performed At Super Bowl Halftime

#Super Bowl LI
02.05.17 21 mins ago

Lady Gaga put on a Super Bowl halftime show to remember. Her unparalleled showmanship and ability to entertain a crowd were on display, as were a number of songs from her discography. Gaga made sure to play the hits, and thanks to her show, she has a new fan in Dwyane Wade.

Apparently, heading into the halftime show, Wade didn’t know any of the songs off of Gaga’s discography. This seems like a bit of a surprise, because Gaga’s music has been topping the charts for the last decade or so. But still, Wade went into this one with an open mind and eagerness to hear some new music.

That’s until Gaga started her show and Wade realized he knew exactly who this was. The good news was that the Bulls’ guard enjoyed the show, and now, Gaga has a new admirer.

