Dwyane Wade Is ‘Leaning Heavily’ Towards A Reunion With LeBron In Cleveland

#Dwyane Wade #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
09.26.17 2 hours ago

Dwyane Wade’s free agency may not last too much longer. After reaching an agreement on a buyout with the Bulls on Sunday night, the star guard became the most sought after free agent on the market, and there were reports that he may take a little time to make his decision on where to go next.

That decision has been reported to be between four teams with the Cavaliers, Spurs, Thunder, and Heat all vying for his talents. The general consensus has been that Cleveland is the frontrunner due to Wade’s relationship with LeBron James and the opportunity to possibly start for the Cavs.

That isn’t stopping Paul George from diving into Wade’s DMs and text messages to try and bring him to Oklahoma City, but according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN and Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, the decision is pretty much already made in Wade’s mind.

