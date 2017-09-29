Dwyane Wade Says LeBron Started Recruiting Him After The Jimmy Butler Trade

#Jimmy Butler #Dwyane Wade #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Chicago Bulls
09.29.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

There were murmurs all summer about Dwyane Wade ending up with the Cavaliers before the end of the year, especially after Jimmy Butler was traded on draft night to the Timberwolves and the Bulls were clearly heading into a rebuilding period.

Wade still opted into his $24 million player option, for obvious reasons, but it was clear the franchise was going in the opposite direction of where the veteran shooting guard would want to go. The two sides eventually worked out a buyout and on Wednesday Wade officially joined the Cavaliers and his old buddy LeBron James.

Prior to Wade signing with Cleveland, he and James insisted that their friendship off the court was just that and there wasn’t anything going on as far as James recruiting him to the Cavs. Now that he’s signed, Wade admits that LeBron did indeed recruit him this summer and it started shortly after draft night. As he told Rachel Nichols, LeBron tested the waters with Wade after the Butler trade in a pretty funny way via text and then the conversations got more and more serious as they started working out together in L.A.

