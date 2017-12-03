Getty Image

The Cavs ripped off their 11th straight win on Saturday night, taking down the Grizzlies in Cleveland by a final score of 116-111. LeBron James was unsurprisingly dominant, posting 34 points and 12 assists for another double-double this season and add to his early resume for the MVP award.

Dwyane Wade, who got off to a slow start in Cleveland, also had another nice game as he’s come around to be one of the league’s top Sixth Man candidates. Wade had 16 points and four assists in 25 minutes off the bench to give the Cavs a little added lift with the second unit.

After the game, Wade was discussing how the Cavs’ mentality was so important to their recent run and how important it is for a team to not get too low when things aren’t going well, as they weren’t early, and to not get too high when things are great. It was then that Wade’s talk with the media was interrupted by a screaming LeBron, who was watching his Ohio State Buckeyes in their 27-21 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship.