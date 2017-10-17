Getty Image

The LeBron James-Dwyane Wade traveling roadshow is back together and, before tip-off in the season opener, there is plenty of fun to be had by all parties involved. One of the more recent developments was the duo sitting down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols for an interview and, within that context, James was outed by Wade as the cheapest player in the league and the best player on the planet more or less confirmed that.

In fact, LeBron even copped to using the free version of Pandora, which turned into a memorable moment. On cue, the good folks at the streaming service reached out to James via Twitter and Nichols noticed.

Update: LeBron may be about to get an upgrade 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fb2XOPVQoj — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 16, 2017

With haste, Wade jumped back into the mix and wondered aloud as to how his name was omitted from the proceedings.