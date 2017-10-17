Dwyane Wade Wants Some Credit For Pandora Offering LeBron James A Premium Account

#NBA Tipoff #Dwyane Wade #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.17.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The LeBron James-Dwyane Wade traveling roadshow is back together and, before tip-off in the season opener, there is plenty of fun to be had by all parties involved. One of the more recent developments was the duo sitting down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols for an interview and, within that context, James was outed by Wade as the cheapest player in the league and the best player on the planet more or less confirmed that.

In fact, LeBron even copped to using the free version of Pandora, which turned into a memorable moment. On cue, the good folks at the streaming service reached out to James via Twitter and Nichols noticed.

With haste, Wade jumped back into the mix and wondered aloud as to how his name was omitted from the proceedings.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDWYANE WADELeBron JamesNBA TipoffPANDORA

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 6 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP