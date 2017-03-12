Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls laid another giant egg on Sunday afternoon in their ugly loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. They’ve dropped five straight now and sit a game-and-a-half out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the East, ironically enough, just behind Dwyane Wade‘s former team, the Miami Heat.

Fred Hoiberg has been experimenting with an 11-man rotation of late, which has naturally led to a lot of questions about the team’s lack of strategy and consistency. Wade, for one, is fed up with answering those questions, as he told reporters after the game.