LeBron James is getting what he wanted after all. Reports surfaced on Tuesday that Dwyane Wade will indeed sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers after the former Chicago Bull clears waivers later this week.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a source indicates Wade will sign with the Cavs, reuniting the two on the Eastern shores of Lake Erie after they won two titles together with the Miami Heat during the famed Big Three era.

Wojnarowski had the report on Friday afternoon that the two are getting the gang back together, though there’s no sign of Chris Bosh this time around.