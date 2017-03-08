The Best Front Courts In NBA History

Dwyane Wade Freaked Out An Uber Driver And Rented Out A Waffle House In The Best Day Ever

03.07.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Being an athlete who relies on Uber or Lyft to get around seems like it’s pretty hit or miss (well, that goes for everyone, but especially anyone who is a celebrity). If you get a driver who is way too into the fact that they have a famous person in their car, it can probably get annoying, especially if this happens a few times.

But if you get the right driver, it can probably be really cool interacting with a fan in a 1-on-1 situation for a few minutes. This happened to Dwyane Wade during a recent Uber ride that he documented on Snapchat. His driver must be a huge Heat fan – he asked how Wade could get traded and they’re in Florida – because he was losing his mind over Wade being in his car.

Around The Web

TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDWYANE WADE
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 15 hours ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP