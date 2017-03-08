Getty Image

Being an athlete who relies on Uber or Lyft to get around seems like it’s pretty hit or miss (well, that goes for everyone, but especially anyone who is a celebrity). If you get a driver who is way too into the fact that they have a famous person in their car, it can probably get annoying, especially if this happens a few times.

But if you get the right driver, it can probably be really cool interacting with a fan in a 1-on-1 situation for a few minutes. This happened to Dwyane Wade during a recent Uber ride that he documented on Snapchat. His driver must be a huge Heat fan – he asked how Wade could get traded and they’re in Florida – because he was losing his mind over Wade being in his car.