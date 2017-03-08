Being an athlete who relies on Uber or Lyft to get around seems like it’s pretty hit or miss (well, that goes for everyone, but especially anyone who is a celebrity). If you get a driver who is way too into the fact that they have a famous person in their car, it can probably get annoying, especially if this happens a few times.
But if you get the right driver, it can probably be really cool interacting with a fan in a 1-on-1 situation for a few minutes. This happened to Dwyane Wade during a recent Uber ride that he documented on Snapchat. His driver must be a huge Heat fan – he asked how Wade could get traded and they’re in Florida – because he was losing his mind over Wade being in his car.
Join The Discussion: Log In With