The World Reacts To Dwayne Wade Joining The Chicago Bulls

Dwyane Wade Was ‘Very Disappointed’ Bulls Fans Booed Them During A Loss

12.21.16 16 hours ago

Getty Image

Booing your hometown team when they’re under-performing will always be a controversial practice. In many cases, fans frustration is perfectly understandable (here’s to you, Philly!). If a team’s on a major losing skid and/or not putting in the effort, then they reap what they sow, and that sort of backlash can sometimes even double as a nice little kick in the pants to help them get their act together.

But for basketball players, there’s a lot of pride/ego tied up in this endeavor, and they feed off the love from their home crowd, so it can be demoralizing to get pelted with jeers when you’re already down and out, especially if it isn’t necessarily warranted. That’s why Dwyane Wade has been feeling a certain about the boos he heard at the United Center on Friday night during their ugly loss to the Bucks.

Granted, the Bulls have been struggling a bit lately. Friday’s loss capped a three-game losing streak during which they dropped back-to-back games against the Bucks. They’re 4-6 in their last 10 and are hovering just above .500 for the season. But Wade has a point. It’s a little early in season to start booing a team that is still very much in position to make some noise in the Eastern Conference playoff race next spring.

(h/t Yahoo Sports)

TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDWYANE WADE

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP